Dr. Tyler Lash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Lash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tyler Lash, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lsu Health Sciences Center Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Lash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hematology/Oncology Associates2600 Kings Hwy Ste 340, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lash?
I am very greatly appreciative of Dr. T. D. Lash for saving my life at Willis Knighton North Shreveport.
About Dr. Tyler Lash, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1437449949
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Lsu Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lash has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lash using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lash works at
Dr. Lash has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Lash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.