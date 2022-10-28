See All Hand Surgeons in Creve Coeur, MO
Dr. Tyler Krummenacher, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (168)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Tyler Krummenacher, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Dr. Krummenacher works at Motion Orthopaedics in Creve Coeur, MO with other offices in Wentzville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Motion Orthopaedics
    633 Emerson Rd Ste 100, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Motion Orthopaedics Wentzville
    992 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO 63385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Dupuytren's Contracture
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Avulsion Fracture
Bennett's Fracture
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Carpal Fractures
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Colles' Fracture
Complex Fractures
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Compound Fracture
Compression Fracture
De Quervain's Release
Distal Radius Fracture
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Extra-Articular Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hand Conditions
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intra-Articular Fracture
Joint Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radial Styloidectomy
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scaphoid Fractures
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Simple Fractures
Soft Tissue Injections
Subacromial Bursitis
Upper Extremity Fracture
Wrist Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthLink
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 28, 2022
    This man went to bat for me when the workers comp Dr said there wasn't that much wrong with me. Without his professionalism and him doing the right thing I wouldn't been able to work or function as a complete person. I am now 4 months removed from the surgery and better then 100 thanks to him and his staff. If you're looking for a hand surgeon then this doctor is the best in the business. Without him I would have ended my life because I was that lost. But when he went to bat for me against the insurance company and proved to them that I was truly injured then that is when my life turned for the better. Through hard work on my own and the support of him and his office I am a new man and back at work with a smile. A new chance to support my family and live my life. Thank you Dr kummenacher you r a saint. Sincerely Shannon Marshall
    Shannon O Marshall — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Tyler Krummenacher, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1851621460
    Education & Certifications

    Cv Starr, Mount Sinai St. Luke's-Roosevelt New York, Ny
    University of Chicago Medical Center
    Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Notre Dame
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Tyler Krummenacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Krummenacher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krummenacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Krummenacher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more.

    168 patients have reviewed Dr. Krummenacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krummenacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krummenacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

