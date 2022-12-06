Dr. Tyler Koski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Koski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tyler Koski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Koski works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste 13-205, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koski?
Stellar surgeon who carefully explains everything with sensitivity and detail. He and he is teammate extraordinary!
About Dr. Tyler Koski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124041603
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Michigan State University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koski works at
Dr. Koski has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Koski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.