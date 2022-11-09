Dr. Tyler Kimbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Kimbrough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tyler Kimbrough, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Locations
Dynacare Northwest Inc13020 Meridian Ave S Fl 2, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 775-6651
Puget Sound Ear Nose & Throat21911 76th Ave W Ste 211, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 775-6651Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kimbrough is a no nonsense, straight to the point doctor. He does not want to waist his or his patients time, nor their money. He wants to get you in and get you healthy! I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Kimbrough and the Puget Sound ENT staff.
About Dr. Tyler Kimbrough, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1720121361
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimbrough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimbrough works at
Dr. Kimbrough has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.