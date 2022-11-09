Overview

Dr. Tyler Kimbrough, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Kimbrough works at Dynacare Northwest Inc in Everett, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.