Dr. Tyler Jenkins, MD
Dr. Tyler Jenkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO.
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group1 S Keene St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-6501Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I appreciated Dr. Jenkins approach - let's approach this problem in a low key method. We will move forward after PT.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 1184967218
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
