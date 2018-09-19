Overview

Dr. Tyler Emley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Emley works at Franciscan Health Crown Point in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Rensselaer, IN, Fort Wayne, IN and Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.