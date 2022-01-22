Overview

Dr. Tyler Dejong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Dejong works at Prohealth Partners in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.