Dr. Tyler Brundige, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Brundige works at Champaign Dental Group in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.