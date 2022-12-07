Dr. Tyler Brundige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brundige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Brundige, MD
Overview
Dr. Tyler Brundige, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Locations
Discover Vision Centers9401 N Oak Trfy Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (816) 478-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Nurse Karissa was great in going through all the things to be done in pre-op. Very professional and thorough in explaining and sharing needed information. Thanks.
About Dr. Tyler Brundige, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
