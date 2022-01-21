See All Allergists & Immunologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Tyler Basen, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tyler Basen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from Drexel University Colllege of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Basen works at Head/Neck Associates Orange County in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Testing, Allergy Skin Testing and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Head & Neck Associates Inc
    26726 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-4361
    Tyler Basen
    26691 Plaza Ste 170, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 755-6414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Testing
Allergy Skin Testing
Animal Allergies
Treatment frequency



Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Basen is very experienced and skillful. He has immense knowledge about allergies and immunology. I have always thought my breathing issues were due to allergies and was surprised to find out that I didn't have any allergies, and that these issues are due to a deviated septum. He is very thorough and I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Tyler Basen, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184069692
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)
    Residency
    • George Washington Hospital Dc
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University Colllege of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University Affiliated Programs
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyler Basen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basen works at Head/Neck Associates Orange County in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Basen’s profile.

    Dr. Basen has seen patients for Allergy Testing, Allergy Skin Testing and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Basen speaks Armenian, Persian and Spanish.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Basen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

