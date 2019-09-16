See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Tyler Angelos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tyler Angelos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Genesis Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Angelos works at Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery
    5005 Arlington Centre Blvd, Columbus, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 246-6900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Genesis Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Gynecomastia
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tyler Angelos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730317264
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tyler Angelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angelos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angelos works at Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Angelos’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

