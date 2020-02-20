Overview

Dr. Tyla Courtney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Saint Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Courtney works at SAINT ANTHONY HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.