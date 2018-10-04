Overview

Dr. Tye Ouzounian, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Ouzounian works at Tye J Ouzounian MD in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.