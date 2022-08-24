Dr. Ty Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ty Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ty Richardson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC4130 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1794
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 897-1794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richardson was very personable, thorough and resolved my issue quickly and effectively. I will go back if a need arises.
About Dr. Ty Richardson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1881685444
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Clinic Sports Med
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Shoulder Arthroscopy, Rotator Cuff Surgery and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
