Dr. Ty Kirkpatrick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ty Kirkpatrick, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Kirkpatrick works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. John General Surgery Tulsa1725 E 19th St Ste 800, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 301-2505
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirkpatrick saved my life from Cecal volvulus on July 9. I am very grateful that he continues follow-up appointments. He listens, diagnoses and prescribes. He’s the best!!! I’ve never had a doctor as knowledgeable, interested or caring.
About Dr. Ty Kirkpatrick, DO
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235420043
Education & Certifications
- LSU Affil Hosp
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkpatrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkpatrick works at
Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Appendicitis and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.