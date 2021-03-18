Dr. Ty Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ty Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Ty Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Locations
St. Elizabeth Healthcare - Emgncv - Crestview Hills2670 Chancellor Dr Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 957-0052
Journey Recovery Center - Crestview Hills351 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 957-0052
St Elizabeth Florence Lab4900 Houston Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 957-0052
Urgent Care Greendale1640 Flossie Dr, Greendale, IN 47025 Directions (859) 957-0052
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Had my Dad's first visit today with Dr. Brown and his team. I can not say enough good things about Dr. Brown and his assistant Tracy. They were phenomenal! Took lots of time with us to explain everything. Very patient with all of our concerns. It was very thorough. And superior bedside manner. We left confident that we received the care and help needed.
About Dr. Ty Brown, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.