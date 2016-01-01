See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Leavenworth, KS
Dr. Twinkal Dalal, MD

Pain Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Twinkal Dalal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They graduated from BJ Medical College/Civil Hospital and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dalal works at Kansas Pain Management - Leavenworth in Leavenworth, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kansas Pain Management - Leavenworth
    3550 S 4th St Ste 282, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-3550
    Kansas Pain Management - Leavenworth
    711 Marshall St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3217
    Kansas Pain Management
    10995 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    About Dr. Twinkal Dalal, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1326369315
    Education & Certifications

    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    • BJ Medical College/Civil Hospital
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Twinkal Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dalal has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dalal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

