Dr. Twinkal Dalal, MD
Overview
Dr. Twinkal Dalal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They graduated from BJ Medical College/Civil Hospital and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dalal works at
Locations
Kansas Pain Management - Leavenworth3550 S 4th St Ste 282, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 382-3550
Kansas Pain Management - Leavenworth711 Marshall St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 386-3217
Kansas Pain Management10995 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 386-3218
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Twinkal Dalal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1326369315
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- BJ Medical College/Civil Hospital
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dalal has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more.
Dr. Dalal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.