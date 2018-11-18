Dr. Tuyet Nga Vuong, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vuong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuyet Nga Vuong, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tuyet Nga Vuong, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West St Paul, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Vuong works at
Locations
Roberts2036 Robert St S, West St Paul, MN 55118 Directions (651) 760-8053
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
She's so friendly and knowledgeable! I had as good of a time as one can at the dentist. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Tuyet Nga Vuong, DDS
- Dentistry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1053407478
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in Minneapolis, MN

Dr. Vuong speaks Vietnamese.
