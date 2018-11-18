Overview

Dr. Tuyet Nga Vuong, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West St Paul, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in Minneapolis, MN.



Dr. Vuong works at Metro Dentalcare - West St. Paul in West St Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.