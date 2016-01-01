Overview

Dr. Tuyet-Mai Phan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Phan works at Vinh-Khiem Nguyen-Phuc MD in Westminster, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.