Dr. Tuyet-Mai Phan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tuyet-Mai Phan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
T Mai Phan MD Inc.9500 Bolsa Ave Ste P, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 775-4400
Frank G. Rubino M.d. Inc.10681 Bolsa Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 775-4400
Wolstan & Goldberg Eye Associates23600 Telo Ave Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 543-2611
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-9110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tuyet-Mai Phan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1710900477
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phan speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.