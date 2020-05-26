Dr. Breuer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuvia Breuer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tuvia Breuer, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Locations
1
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 225-7202
- 2 2411 Dulles Corner Park Ste 475, Herndon, VA 20171 Directions (866) 483-9690
- 3 680 Central Ave Unit 113, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Directions (516) 317-8549
4
Turquoise Health and Wellness-carlsbad914 N Canal St, Carlsbad, NM 88220 Directions (575) 885-4836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He the man alright. Makes you feel better about your self almost immediately. Only thing I don’t like is he thinks antipsychotics are helpful-they ain’t.
About Dr. Tuvia Breuer, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1467665703
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breuer has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Breuer speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Breuer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breuer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.