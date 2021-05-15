Overview

Dr. Tutasi Waters, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Waters works at Signature Medical Group, OB-GYN in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Ovarian Cysts and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.