Dr. Tutankhamen Pappoe, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tutankhamen Pappoe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Pappoe works at East Valley Spine & Sports Medicine Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Chandler Office
    725 S Dobson Rd Ste 203, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 807-6500
    South Chandler
    3960 E Riggs Rd Ste 2, Chandler, AZ 85249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 807-6500
    Mesa Office
    4858 E Baseline Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 807-6500
    Scottsdale Office
    5020 E Shea Blvd Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 807-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arizona Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tutankhamen Pappoe, MD
    About Dr. Tutankhamen Pappoe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205818614
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Internship
    • Univeristy Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersy
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tutankhamen Pappoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pappoe has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

