Overview

Dr. Tushina Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.



Dr. Reddy works at Shepherd Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Glaucoma and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.