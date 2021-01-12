Overview

Dr. Tushar Sharma, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Renal Hypertension Center in Hudson, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.