Dr. Tushar Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Tushar Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Washington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1000, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel cares about his patients. He listens and takes the time to address your concerns. I always leave his office feeling better than when I arrived. Most importantly, he’s an outstanding surgeon. I trust him and know that he’s at the top of his game.
About Dr. Tushar Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 2023 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington University Medical Center
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
