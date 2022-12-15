Overview

Dr. Tushar Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Patel works at Washington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.