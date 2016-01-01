Overview

Dr. Tushar Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Childrens Medical Center Fresno in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.