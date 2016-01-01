Dr. Tushar Patel, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- FL
- Jacksonville
- Dr. Tushar Patel, MB
Dr. Tushar Patel, MB
Overview
Dr. Tushar Patel, MB is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 516-8274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Copper Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Cancers
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hematologic Problems
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hepatorenal Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paracentesis
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Tushar Patel, MB
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649231440
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.