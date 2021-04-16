Overview

Dr. Tushar Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Riverside Medical Group PC in Lowell, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.