Dr. Tushar Gohel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pramuhmswami Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Gohel works at MRI STE in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Nausea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.