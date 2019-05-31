Overview

Dr. Tusar Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Desai works at Woodward Gastroenterology in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.