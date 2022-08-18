Dr. Turuvekere Jayaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Turuvekere Jayaram, MD
Dr. Turuvekere Jayaram, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
North Houston Respiratory Consultants9816 Memorial Blvd Ste 102, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-6803
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After recent poor experiences with multiple doctor's offices, I had to tell Dr Jayaram's staff how much I appreciate their kindness and efficiency. I have never had a problem communicating with them via phone, portal, or in person. They're all wonderful. I've been a patient of Dr Jayaram's for many years. He's an excellent doctor and listens to his patients. I highly recommend this practice.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1568494557
- University of Illinois
- Coney Island Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Jayaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayaram has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaram.
