Overview

Dr. Turuvekere Jayaram, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Jayaram works at North Houston Respiratory Consultants in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.