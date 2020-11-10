Overview

Dr. Tuong Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Nguyen works at Eye Associates Northwest in Seattle, WA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.