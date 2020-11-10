Dr. Tuong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuong Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Eye Associates Northwest1101 Madison St # 1590, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-2020
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (225) 717-2545
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
This eye surgeon is one of the best in the entire nation. Not only are his qualifications and educational achievements exceptional, he is one of the kindest and most caring doctor I have ever had the pleasure of care for me over many years. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking eye surgery or having severe or highly technical eye conditions. He is amazing!
About Dr. Tuong Nguyen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Clinic
- Wilmer Eye Inst Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Johns Hopkins Sinai Hosp
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.