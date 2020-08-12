Overview

Dr. Tung Trang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Trang works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like TMJ, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.