Dr. Tung Trang, MD
Overview
Dr. Tung Trang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Medical Center.
Locations
Kern Medical Center1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kern Medical Center Physician Group6401 Truxtun Ave Ste A, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 868-6480
Kern Medical9300 Stockdale Hwy Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trang is my new best friend. He identified a tumor in my ear that other doctors had missed even the House Ear Institute which in my opinion is way over rated. In a nutshell, the man saved my life and I will forever be in his debt. God bless and thank you Dr. Trang
About Dr. Tung Trang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trang has seen patients for TMJ, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trang speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Trang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trang.
