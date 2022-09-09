See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Tung Henry Tang, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tung Henry Tang, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Tang works at Patient Focused Neurology in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patient Focused Neurology
    2230 Lynn Rd Ste 350, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3832
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Simi Valley
    2650 Jones Way Ste 30, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-6212
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Myelopathy
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr. Tang is a great neurologist. He truly cares about his patients.
    — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tung Henry Tang, DO
    About Dr. Tung Henry Tang, DO

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1700069630
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Primary Care
