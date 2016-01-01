Overview

Dr. Tung Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Nguyen works at Tung Huu Nguyen MD INC in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.