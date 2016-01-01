Dr. Tung Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tung Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tung Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Tung Huu Nguyen MD Inc9822 Bolsa Ave Ste F, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tung Nguyen, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1700038577
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County University Southern California Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.