Dr. Tung Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tung Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monadnock Community Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Southern New Hampshire Health17 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-2663
Vienna Office8230 Boone Blvd Ste 360, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 889-8959Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alexandria Office4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 600, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 889-8959
Hospital Affiliations
- Monadnock Community Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tung Nguyen is the best. My surgery went flawlessly! He truly cares and takes the time to know his patients . His Nursing staff is great as well . I can’t speak highly enough about Dr Nguyen. 10 star Dr !!! Thank you !
About Dr. Tung Nguyen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- Oregon Health and Sciences University
- Oregon Hlth Sci Univ
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks French and Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
