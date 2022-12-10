Dr. Tung Ha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tung Ha, DO
Overview
Dr. Tung Ha, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Ha works at
Locations
-
1
Cascade Brain & Spine Center710 Birchwood Ave Ste 101, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 676-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ha?
My entire experience with Dr. Ha and the staff at COSC has been amazing. Dr. Ha is brilliant, thorough, kind and he takes time to listen and really hear you. A first class experience all the way around. Grateful!
About Dr. Tung Ha, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902020738
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ha works at
Dr. Ha has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.