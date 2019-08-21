Dr. Tung Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tung Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tung Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jacobi Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Eyecare By Ophthalmology3808 Union St Ste 4E, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 321-8222
Flushing Office13443 Maple Ave Ste 1C, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 321-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a special specialist . She is very kind to all the patients.
About Dr. Tung Chu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- MIT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
