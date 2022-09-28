See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Denton, TX
Dr. Tung Cai, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Tung Cai, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.

Dr. Cai works at Cardiac Surgery Specialists in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Partial Lung Collapse and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Surgery Specialists Denton
    3341 Unicorn Lake Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 381-2003
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Health Heart Lung and Vascular Surgical Specialists
    2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 400, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 323-3655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Medical City Denton
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements

Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cai?

    Sep 28, 2022
    6 weeks ago I had a major heart attack and was rushed by ambulance to Grapevine Baylor hospital. The cardiologist who played a major role in stabilizing me sent me to Dr. Cal for a double bypass. I had surgery the following day and it was not a run of the mil operation.I woke up and the heart attack pain was gone. By the 3rd day I had no chest pain. I’m not sure that this is a typical result but today I feel better than I have in years. Dr. Cai is figuratively and literally a life saver! Also, I avoided bypass which damages brain cells.
    Soonerboy! — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Tung Cai, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1598710501
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Hosp
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Health Sci. Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tung Cai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cai works at Cardiac Surgery Specialists in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cai’s profile.

    Dr. Cai has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Partial Lung Collapse and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

