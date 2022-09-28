Dr. Tung Cai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tung Cai, MD
Overview
Dr. Tung Cai, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Cai works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Surgery Specialists Denton3341 Unicorn Lake Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 381-2003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Health Heart Lung and Vascular Surgical Specialists2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 400, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 323-3655
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cai?
6 weeks ago I had a major heart attack and was rushed by ambulance to Grapevine Baylor hospital. The cardiologist who played a major role in stabilizing me sent me to Dr. Cal for a double bypass. I had surgery the following day and it was not a run of the mil operation.I woke up and the heart attack pain was gone. By the 3rd day I had no chest pain. I’m not sure that this is a typical result but today I feel better than I have in years. Dr. Cai is figuratively and literally a life saver! Also, I avoided bypass which damages brain cells.
About Dr. Tung Cai, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1598710501
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp
- University Of Texas Health Sci. Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cai works at
Dr. Cai has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Partial Lung Collapse and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cai speaks Vietnamese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.