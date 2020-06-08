Overview

Dr. Tunde Ghincea, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mure? | Universitatea De Medicinea Si Farmacie and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Ghincea works at Skyline Primary Care - East 19th Avenue in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.