Dr. Tunc Aksehirli, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Aksehirli works at Jefferson Hills Surgical Specialists in Clairton, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.