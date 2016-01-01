Overview

Dr. Tulsidas Gwalani, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Gwalani works at Fremont Pain Treatment Center in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.