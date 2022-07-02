Dr. Tulin Budak-Alpdogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budak-Alpdogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tulin Budak-Alpdogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tulin Budak-Alpdogan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Marmara University Hospital|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Budak-Alpdogan works at
Locations
Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Budak is awesome. She takes her time and answers all our questions. I highly recommend Dr Budak
About Dr. Tulin Budak-Alpdogan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Turkish
- Female
- 1942519004
Education & Certifications
- Marmara University Hospital|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Haceteppe U Fac Med, Ankara
- Haceteppe U Fac Med, Ankara
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budak-Alpdogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Budak-Alpdogan works at
Dr. Budak-Alpdogan has seen patients for Reticulosarcoma, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Sickle Cell Disease.
Dr. Budak-Alpdogan speaks Turkish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Budak-Alpdogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
