Dr. Tulika Ranjan, MD

Neurology
3.5 (5)
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tulika Ranjan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Ranjan works at Practice in Tampa, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    TGH Brandon Healthplex
    10740 Palm River Rd Ste 490, Tampa, FL 33619
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Office
    3140 S Falkenburg Rd Ste 302, Riverview, FL 33578
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    TGH Cancer Institute
    3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana

    Dec 14, 2019
    Dr Ranjan has been my husband's oncologist since discovery of his glioblastoma metaforme GBM, Oct 2016. According to all projections, my husband should not have survived this length of time, but with her careful monitoring of his treatments and meds, she has managed to provide him with a good quality of life. That was her stated goal from the beginning...no matter the protocol given by other experts. She knows her patients and listens to them and their caregivers to provide tailored care, aggressive enough, yet gentle to preserve quality of life. She knows the disease and has helped prepare us along the progression. Both my husband and I are extremely grateful for her expertise and her personal love and care in her interaction with us. She has made herself available at all times, answering our questions and explaining nuances of the disease. Her staff, Kathy and Donna, have also been very supportive. It has been over 3 years of survival and we are managing well.
    Barbara Zapalo — Dec 14, 2019
    About Dr. Tulika Ranjan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780913707
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • West Penn Hospital

