Dr. Ranjan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tulika Ranjan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tulika Ranjan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
TGH Brandon Healthplex10740 Palm River Rd Ste 490, Tampa, FL 33619 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Office3140 S Falkenburg Rd Ste 302, Riverview, FL 33578 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
TGH Cancer Institute3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ranjan?
Dr Ranjan has been my husband's oncologist since discovery of his glioblastoma metaforme GBM, Oct 2016. According to all projections, my husband should not have survived this length of time, but with her careful monitoring of his treatments and meds, she has managed to provide him with a good quality of life. That was her stated goal from the beginning...no matter the protocol given by other experts. She knows her patients and listens to them and their caregivers to provide tailored care, aggressive enough, yet gentle to preserve quality of life. She knows the disease and has helped prepare us along the progression. Both my husband and I are extremely grateful for her expertise and her personal love and care in her interaction with us. She has made herself available at all times, answering our questions and explaining nuances of the disease. Her staff, Kathy and Donna, have also been very supportive. It has been over 3 years of survival and we are managing well.
About Dr. Tulika Ranjan, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1780913707
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
