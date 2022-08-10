Overview

Dr. Tuesday Cook, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Cook works at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.