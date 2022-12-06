Overview

Dr. Tudor Tien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Tien works at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center in Jackson, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.