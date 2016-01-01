See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Maple Grove, MN
Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculte De Medecine Dentaire and is affiliated with Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Maple Grove Hospital.

Dr. Stiharu works at Metro Dentalcare - Maple Grove - 95th Ave in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    95th Ave
    15785 95th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 220-6739
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Guardian
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Lincoln
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • PreferredOne
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellPoint
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stiharu?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stiharu to family and friends

    Dr. Stiharu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stiharu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD.

    About Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1265728299
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rochester General Hospital|University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Montreal / Faculte De Medecine Dentaire
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul
    • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
    • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
    • Maple Grove Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiharu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stiharu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stiharu works at Metro Dentalcare - Maple Grove - 95th Ave in Maple Grove, MN. View the full address on Dr. Stiharu’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiharu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiharu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiharu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiharu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

