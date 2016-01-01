Overview

Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculte De Medecine Dentaire and is affiliated with Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Stiharu works at Metro Dentalcare - Maple Grove - 95th Ave in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.