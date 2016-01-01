Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiharu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD
Overview
Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculte De Medecine Dentaire and is affiliated with Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Maple Grove Hospital.
Locations
95th Ave15785 95th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 220-6739Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medica
- Medicare
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- Male
- 1265728299
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital|University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Montreal / Faculte De Medecine Dentaire
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Maple Grove Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiharu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stiharu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stiharu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stiharu works at
Dr. Stiharu speaks French and Romanian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiharu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiharu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiharu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiharu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.