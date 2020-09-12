Overview

Dr. Tudor Ocneanu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY FOR SIBIU / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ocneanu works at Nephrophiles, LLC in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Espanola, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.