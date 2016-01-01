Dr. Tudor Jovin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jovin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tudor Jovin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tudor Jovin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Heinrich Heine University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Jovin works at
Locations
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tudor Jovin, MD
- Neurology
- English, German and Romanian
- Male
- 1891768404
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Heinrich Heine University
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
