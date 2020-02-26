Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jianu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD
Overview
Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina.
Dr. Jianu works at
Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatism Institute8420 S Eastern Ave Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 385-6468
Clinical Infectious Disease Specialists2435 Fire Mesa St Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 968-2437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just started seeing Dr Jianu. His office staff is nice, the waiting room time is minimal. He took the time to go over my concerns. I would definitely recommend him to friends and family
About Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1821039546
Education & Certifications
- Mary Hitchcock Mem Hospital
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jianu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jianu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jianu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jianu works at
Dr. Jianu has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jianu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jianu speaks Romanian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jianu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jianu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jianu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jianu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.