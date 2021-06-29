Dr. Tuan Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuan Vu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tuan Vu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Vu works at
Locations
-
1
USF Health13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 396-9478Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 396-9478
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best. I've found no one half as good to replace him since I moved. Knowledgeable, attentive, relaxed, professional, compassionate, up to date on research and treatment. Really cares about his patients. You can't do better.
About Dr. Tuan Vu, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1679503007
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
