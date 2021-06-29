See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Tuan Vu, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tuan Vu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Vu works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    USF Health
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 396-9478
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Usf Dermatology Laboratory
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 396-9478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Tuan Vu, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1679503007
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tuan Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vu works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vu’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

